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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Lando Norris faces Belgian GP penalty amid mounting privacy concerns

Lando Norris faces a 10-place Belgian GP grid penalty amid personal privacy struggles

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Lando Norris faces Belgian GP penalty amid mounting privacy concerns
Lando Norris faces Belgian GP penalty amid mounting privacy concerns

As the Formula 1 season continues at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit, defending world champion Lando Norris is preparing for a difficult weekend.

The McLaren driver has been handed a 10-place grid penalty for the Belgian Grand Prix after the team installed a new power electronics unit to address reliability issues.

Personal life under the spotlight

Away from the circuit, speculation regarding Norris’s love life has intensified. After his split from Portuguese model Margarida Corceiro earlier this year, rumours have swirled about the 26-year-old being seen with American influencer Alix Earle. 


The pair have been spotted together in Cannes and at a private members club in London, though neither has confirmed a relationship.

Dealing with intense intrusion

The pressure of public scrutiny has taken a toll on the driver. Norris recently spoke out against aggressive paparazzi, detailing a harrowing experience where he was followed through London for 40 minutes.

Lando Norris faces a 10-place Belgian GP grid penalty amid personal privacy struggles
Lando Norris faces a 10-place Belgian GP grid penalty amid personal privacy struggles

“And that’s the first time where I started to feel a bit more violated in my life, that I can’t leave my hotel or house without someone trying to see every move I am doing,” he explained.

Racing outlook

Despite the looming penalty, Norris remains focused on his performance. He showed strong pace during practice, though he maintains that McLaren is “still probably the fourth fastest” car. The team continues to work on small upgrades to close the gap to the front-runners.

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