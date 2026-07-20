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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Lionel Scaloni in tears, uncertain about future after Argentina World Cup loss

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni bursts into tears and walks out of World Cup press conference

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Lionel Scaloni in tears, uncertain about future after Argentina World Cup loss
Lionel Scaloni in tears, uncertain about future after Argentina World Cup loss

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni burst into tears after World Cup final loss to Spain.

Scaloni said he will need time to think about his future after his contract expires at the end of 2026.

According to ESPN, Argentina lost 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final, with a goal from Ferran Torres in the second half of extra time sealing a second win for Spain in world soccer's biggest tournament.

After the match, Scaloni, who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title as well as wins in the 2021 and 2024 Copa América, was noncommittal about his future.

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni ends pres conference in tears


Scaloni said after Sunday's loss. "I will talk with the president [of the Argentina federation], but I more or less have an idea of what I want to do. I will complete my contract and then see. Honestly, I feel the need to think because I don't know if we'll be able to do something as grand as this.”

“We would need to talk. I am grateful to the president of AFA for giving me this opportunity. To be in a place that I am in, which is a dream for everyone. We tried until the last minute to give it our all, the coaching staff and players. I think it's just that I take the time to think," he added.

Scaloni was in tears toward the end of his news conference as he looked back on his time with Argentina.

He first took over in 2018 as interim manager for a pair of September friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.

Scaloni then signed an extension to become the team's permanent coach and led Argentina to the 2022 title. He formally signed another extension in 2023 to remain the Argentina manager through 2026.

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