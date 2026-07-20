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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Justin Bieber's 'sleepy' World Cup performance triggers drama with Madonna

Madonna and Justin Bieber ignite feud rumours after their 2026 FIFA World Cup performances

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Justin Biebers sleepy World Cup performance triggers drama with Madonna
Justin Bieber's 'sleepy' World Cup performance triggers drama with Madonna 

Justin Bieber has failed to create history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup's halftime performance, but he has a solid answer for his rivals. 

The Stay hitmaker – who delivered a performance on an improvised version of his iconic song, EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH, which he originally launched in 2025, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19th. 

Before the ultimate saga between Spain and Argentina, Madonna took the stage to perform some of her career's highlighted renditions. 

The Confessions II crooner sang her 2000 hit Music, as she kicked off the closing ceremony with the Brazilian soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. 

Other headliners also include BTS, who performed their hit track, Dynamite, sending fans into a frenzy.

Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, in character, then introduced the next performer: "We need some heart. You know, someone that has soul. Someone who can bring the love," said Sudeikis, before summoning Justin Bieber.

Fans' mocked Justin Bieber

The baby singer later hit the stage with his song, EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH, which sparked reactions online; one fan complained, "BTS delivering a banger performance then Justin Bieber comes out and genuinely puts me to sleep."

"Justin Bieber interlude was beyond bizarre: quite a haunting song for…a World Cup final, and then he just sort of walked off on his own, half the length of the pitch, as though they’d completely forgotten about him," another mocked the Grammy-winning musician on X.

Madonna and Justin Bieber's feud rumours 

However, Justin Bieber is not only in the headlines due to his failed performance, but he is also making waves due to his rumoured feud with his rival singer, Madonna.

Daily Mail reported there was tension between the two singers backstage, which is why the Yummy hitmaker was unable to win fans' hearts.

"Neither wants to walk away feeling like they played second fiddle," the tipster told before revealing that Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, is trying hard to resolve the feud between them.  

So far, neither Justin Bieber nor Madonna’s representatives have spoken out.  

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