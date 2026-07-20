Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gushes over boyfriend after Spain wins World Cup 

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García Santos, shared an emotional message on social media after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
The 19-year-old winger played a key role as Spain lifted their second World Cup title, and García Santos celebrated the historic achievement with a heartfelt post just hours after the final whistle.
It marked another memorable moment in a night that further cemented Yamal’s status as one of football’s brightest young stars.
García Santos posted a photo of the couple alongside the message: “Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo,” which translates to, “You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are the world champion.”
Yamal responded in the comments with a simple but affectionate reply, writing, “Te amo mi amor,” meaning, “I love you, my love.”
The couple reportedly first connected through social media. García Santos, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, has previously dismissed speculation that their relationship began through a fairy-tale encounter, saying there was no dramatic story behind how they met.
They made their relationship public in 2026, although the exact timeline of their romance has never been confirmed.