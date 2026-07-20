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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
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Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gushes over boyfriend after Spain wins World Cup

Lamine Yamal leaves sweet message for girlfriend Inés García after Spain World Cup victory

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated an hour ago
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gushes over boyfriend after Spain wins World Cup
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gushes over boyfriend after Spain wins World Cup 

Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend, Inés García Santos, shared an emotional message on social media after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The 19-year-old winger played a key role as Spain lifted their second World Cup title, and García Santos celebrated the historic achievement with a heartfelt post just hours after the final whistle.

It marked another memorable moment in a night that further cemented Yamal’s status as one of football’s brightest young stars.

García Santos posted a photo of the couple alongside the message: “Lo conseguiste. Enhorabuena mi amor, eres campeón del mundo,” which translates to, “You did it. Congratulations, my love. You are the world champion.”

Yamal responded in the comments with a simple but affectionate reply, writing, “Te amo mi amor,” meaning, “I love you, my love.”


The couple reportedly first connected through social media. García Santos, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, has previously dismissed speculation that their relationship began through a fairy-tale encounter, saying there was no dramatic story behind how they met.

They made their relationship public in 2026, although the exact timeline of their romance has never been confirmed.

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