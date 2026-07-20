Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark reactions after PDA-filled date at World Cup final  

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have sparked reactions after their PDA-filled date night at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.
The couple, who have been dating each other for three years, have become a subject of online hate after the businesswoman made her first appearance after the death of her grandma, Mary Jo, also known as MJ.
For those unaware, Kris Jenner and her daughters, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are mourning the loss of their beloved MJ, who passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, July 17th.
Kylie, who has not only posted a tribute for her deceased grandma but also enjoyed a romantic date with her boyfriend as they both attended the nail-biting final match between Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19th, 2026.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet debunk break up rumours
The two were away from the spotlight for some time, which also saw Timothée enjoy the France vs Spain match with his father, Marc Chalamet.
Since then, the two have been making waves, while many insiders claimed that the two might part ways. When they finally debunked the break-up rumours, the pair has been criticised for showing affection in public just a few days after Kylie's grandmother's death.
Why fans mocked Kylie Jenner?
s the clip of the couple gained huge reach online, several netizens bashed the mother of two for her insensitivity, with one blasting, saying, "She doesn't even look at her grandmother’s mourning."
"Now that's the face of a grieving granddaughter," another mocked.
"Didn't Kylie's grandma pass away? Like two days ago," a third said.
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner face heat after grandmother's death:
However, Kylie's is not the first from her family to face online heat; her sisters, including Kim and Kendall, also received backlash.
Kim was questioned after she accidentally uploaded videos and pictures from her previous trip with Lewis Hamilton, despite clarifying she was under harsh media scrutiny.
Similarly, Kylie's eldest sibling Kendall made it to the headlines as she continued enjoying her secret dates with her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi.
So far, Kylie Jenner has not responded to these ongoing rumours.