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  • Updated 40 minutes ago
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Ukraine drone strikes target Wildberries, Russia’s e-commerce giant

Ukraine targets Russia’s Wildberries warehouses, citing military supply links

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
Ukraine drone strikes target Wildberries, Russia’s e-commerce giant
Ukraine drone strikes target Wildberries, Russia’s e-commerce giant

Ukrainian forces have launched a series of long-range drone strikes targeting giant distribution centers operated by Wildberries, Russia’s largest e-commerce company.

The aerial attacks hit several massive logistics facilities in central and southern Russia including major cities in the Moscow, Tambov, Krasnodar and Stavropol regions.

Severe casualties and commercial disruption

The strikes resulted in tragic loss of life and heavy destruction, killing at least nine workers and injuring dozens more while igniting massive fires visible from space.

Industry experts estimate that around 7 percent of the company’s total logistics capacity was wiped out, causing up to $450 million in physical damages.


Expressing deep grief over the destruction, Wildberries CEO Tatyana Kim described the strikes as “terrible events for our company and our country” and “a pain that cannot be expressed in words.”

Kyiv cites military supply links

Ukrainian officials defended the campaign as a direct response to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s postal network. Explaining the strategic targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the logistics hubs were “involved in providing the Russian army with drone components, navigation equipment and other gear.”

Ukraine targets Russia’s Wildberries warehouses, citing military supply links
Ukraine targets Russia’s Wildberries warehouses, citing military supply links

Ukrainian security analysts added that the online platform was frequently used to ship dual-use military supplies and electronics directly to troops.

Russian response and economic fallout

Russian authorities strongly condemned the long-range operations and opened criminal terrorism cases. Denouncing the strike in his district, Tambov Governor Yevgeny Pervushov called it “the largest and most inhumane terrorist attack on our region.”

Beyond physical warehouse damage, thousands of independent merchants have lost months of stored product inventory.

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