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Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs

Pete Hegseth asks Senate for urgent $67B military injection as budget nears $1.5T

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 49 minutes ago
Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs
Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to request a major financial boost for the military. He urged senators to approve an “urgent, necessary injection” of $67 billion in emergency supplemental funding to meet immediate defense needs.

Rising expenses in Middle East conflict

The fresh request comes as military costs in the Middle East escalate quickly. Hegseth testified that “the estimate we have as of today is $37.5 billion” for current operations.


He warned lawmakers that “without these funds, we face critical shortfalls” that could force the Pentagon to cut back on essential military training.

Sharp scrutiny from Senate panel

Lawmakers from both parties pressed the Defense Department for clear answers regarding its overall strategy and rising price tag. Senator Patty Murray criticized the expanding request, stating that “this war is now spiraling out of control again.”

Pete Hegseth asks Senate for urgent $67B military injection as budget nears $1.5T
Pete Hegseth asks Senate for urgent $67B military injection as budget nears $1.5T

Other committee members questioned why more money was needed when billions from prior budget remain unspent.

Pushing the total budget to $1.5 trillion

The $67 billion proposal is part of a larger administration effort to surge overall defense spending to $1.5 trillion. Hegseth argued that failing to fully fund the military at this level “is the greatest threat that our nation faces” in today’s security climate.

Building military strength for the future

Hegseth described the overall financial plan as a necessary “generational investment” to rebuild military capabilities. He promised senators that “every dollar appropriated to the Department of War will be focused on building the lethality of our joint force” and maintaining national defense

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