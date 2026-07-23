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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
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Weight loss drugs may increase risk of hair loss, study

Scientists found weight loss drugs may increase the risk of hair loss in contrast to those using other diabetes treatments

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Weight loss drugs may increase risk of hair loss, study
Weight loss drugs may increase risk of hair loss, study

A recent study found shocking effects of consuming GLP-1 receptor agonists, a popular class of weight loss and diabetes medications, as it increases the risk of hair loss in contrast to those using other diabetes treatments.

Study finds increased risk of alopecia

For the study, scientists from the University of Pennsylvania analysed health data from nearly 50,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, as per research published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

They compared patients consuming GLP-1 receptor agonists, including semaglutide (sold as Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro), with patients who were taking SGLT-2 inhibitors and DPP-4 inhibitors.


Following the consideration of several factors, including weight and age, the researchers discovered that people using GLP-1 drugs had a 37% higher risk of alopecia than those taking SGLT-2 inhibitors.

In contrast to DPP-4 inhibitors, GLP-1 users were found at 68% higher risk of hair loss.

The findings align with reports submitted to regulators. In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has received nearly 400 reports of hair loss linked to tirzepatide in 2026, following 541 reports in 2025.

Moreover, it has got 148 reports involving semaglutide this year, in addition to 164 reports last year.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also reviewing reports of hair loss linked to these drugs.

Why might hair loss occur?

Scientists stated, "Case reports and analyses of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s Adverse Event Reporting System have described occurrences of hair loss following initiation of a GLP-1 receptor agonist, particularly semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic) and tirzepatide (Mounjaro).

"In response, the FDA has indicated that it is evaluating this potential safety signal. Although hair loss does not typically result in physical harm, it may have significant psychosocial consequences, affecting self-esteem, quality of life, and adherence to treatment."

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