Benny Blanco melts hearts with intimate birthday tribute to Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco has offered fans an intimate look at Selena Gomez's birthday celebration, sharing heartwarming moments from the festivities.
The 38-year-old producer gave fans a glimpse of the couple's Italian cooking class, held in celebration of Gomez's 34th birthday, in a TikTok video posted on July 22.
“Let’s make an Italian feast for my wife’s birthday,” Blanco began the video while sitting in the car.
The video showed Gomez cracking an egg into the dough, kneading the pasta by hand and running it through a machine as Blanco cheered her on.
“You see that?” Blanco then said as he turned his pasta dough into spaghetti.
Gomez could be heard exclaiming with excitement, “Oooh,” before the video cut to the pasta boiling in a pot.
The Only Murder In The Building star smiled as she sampled the fresh pasta, while Blanco prepared the filling for fiori di zucca by grating lemon zest and herbs into soft cheese.
The couple toasted with wine before Gomez sampled some cheese, while Blanco filmed marinara sauce being spread in a pan and Gomez prepared eggplant parmesan.
“Goodnight,” Blanco quipped as the dish went into the oven to cook.
“My baby makes the best eggplant parmesan,” Blanco said while showing off the final product of the eggplant parmesan. “Okay you scoop a little bit and then you put it on a slice of bread.”
After tasting Gomez's creation, Blanco signaled his approval with a smile and nod.
“That’s the best thing I’ve tasted in Italy so far and you made it,” he told Gomez as she smiled on camera.
Gomez credited Blanco for the meal before he shared scenic views of the Italian countryside and ended the video by wishing her a happy birthday, telling her, "I love you."
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tied the knot on September 27, 2025, nearly two years after going public with their relationship.