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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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JD Vance secret service agent put on leave amid leak probe

Secret service agent suspected of leaking Vice President JD Vance travel info sidelined

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
JD Vance secret service agent put on leave amid leak probe
JD Vance secret service agent put on leave amid leak probe

Secret service agent facing internal review for leaking US Vice President JD Vance’s travel information has been put on leave.

According to CNN, a source familiar with the matter told the outlet that the agent was sidelined after being suspected of leaking Vance’s travel information for a news story.

Another source revealed that officials believe that the agent, who is suspected of sharing details with MS NOW, has been leaking other information about the VP too.

What did the secret service agent talk about Vance?

As per the report, the agent is accused of leaking details for a news story about the frustration of members of the vice president’s security over his personal travel schedule.

In the coverage, MS NOW argued that the agents working to protect Vance, his wife Usha and their young children became “fed up” with his last-minute travel plans, which affect their days off and force them to rush to new locations.

The article also revealed that the Secret Service uses the codename "Bobcat" to refer to him.

The story cited “people with knowledge of [Vance's] flight plans” and “administration officials with knowledge of his schedule” as well as an “additional source with knowledge of their travel who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals."


The secret service reacts to the news story with Vance’s travel ‘leak’

Secret Service Deputy Director Matt Quinn at that time stressed that guarding the leaders requires constant vigilance and the agents understand it.

Quinn said, “When US Secret Service special agents choose to join a protective detail, they understand the commitment required: long hours, frequent travel, and the need for constant flexibility. Nights, weekends, and holidays are part of the job.”

“Our agents work tirelessly to ensure protectees’ safety and security while also preserving normalcy to the extent possible. We are committed to supporting our personnel, which requires around-the-clock dedication and discipline. This is a job that requires absolute dedication and discipline,” he added.

The vice president’s office also expresses gratitude for all the US Secret Service agents who are serving “country with distinction.”

However, the news story has not sparked a reaction from the Secret Service, FBI, or White House officials but has also triggered an internal review from the internal affairs component of the agency.

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