Jeffrey Epstein associate and model recruiter Daniel Siad found dead near Paris 

A French modelling recruiter Daniel Siad who introduced some young women to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has passed away at the age of 69, as his body was found dead at his home in a suburb of Paris.
The death comes as French investigators continue examining Epstein’s links to the modelling industry.
Daniel Siad's dead body found in Colombes
As per the officials, Daniel Siad was found at his residence in Colombes, northwest of Paris, on Monday. The Nanterre prosecutor’s office confirmed the probe has already been launched to know the cause of death, with an autopsy scheduled soon.
Due to his close terms with Epstein, Siad had recently been under scrutiny, as he was allegedly involved in introducing young girls to the disgraced financier.
Association with Epstein
US Department of Justice files show Siad's name appeared over 2,000 times in records linked to Epstein.
The details inside the document further suggested Siad received tens of thousands of dollars from Epstein, while emails revealed the recruiter was involved in a heinous crime of regularly sending photographs of young women and offered to introduce them to Epstein.
Speaking to CNN, Siad refused knowing that the women he introduced faced severe abuse. Moreover, Epstein convinced him he had changed after his 2008 conviction and claimed he believed Epstein was a legitimate figure in the modelling industry.
Victims say justice is incomplete
Victims have claimed Siad of severe sexual abuse, which was refused by him.
While describing the brutality of the alleged criminal, one Epstein survivor called him an "essentially a professional trafficker."
Siad's death follows that of French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel, another Epstein associate, who passed away in a Paris prison in 2022 while facing sex trafficking-related allegations.