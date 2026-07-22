Tornadoes and severe storms sweep East US: 220,000 without power as thousands of flights canceled

Dangerous severe thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the eastern United States, leaving a trail of destruction from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast. Weather authorities warned millions of residents to take shelter immediately as high winds and torrential rain hit multiple communities.
Heavy damage across states
The storm system generated several tornadoes that damaged residential neighborhoods and knocked down trees. In Kentucky, a reported tornado directly struck a local animal shelter. Officials confirmed that “the shelter remained safe despite the storm and no animals were injured.”
Meanwhile, local emergency responders describing storm damage noted that “the floor was upside down” and “we were walking on walls” as rescue teams cleared fallen structures.
Flight chaos and power outages
The severe weather created massive travel disruptions across major transportation corridors. Flight monitoring services reported that “more than 2,500 flights have been canceled” and over 6,000 were delayed nationwide.
High winds also destroyed power lines leaving more than 220,000 homes and businesses without electricity across several states.
Dangerous conditions continue
Repeated heavy rainfall triggered rapid flash flooding in several regions, stranding motorists and forcing emergency water rescues. Forecasters warned that “the threat is far from over” as extra storm waves continue tracking across the region overnight.
Weather officials urged everyone to stay alert and follow local safety advisories until the weather settles.