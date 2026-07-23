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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partner's death

The former Duchess of York is mourning the loss of her former partner

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partners death
Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partner's death

Paddy McNally, the renowned Formula One businessman and former partner of Sarah Ferguson has died at the age of 88.

The former Duchess of York is mourning the loss of her former partner, Paddy McNally, who has died aged 88 after a long illness.

His death comes just two months after the sudden passing of his son, Sean.

Sean passed away suddenly on his Balmoral estate, but details surrounding his death have not been published.

Sean was one of two sons Paddy shared with his wife, Anne Downing. Their younger son, Rollo, is married to Elizabeth "Daisy" Hardman.

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partners death

Paddy was a successful businessman and former racing driver who later worked alongside F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone, while also building a property portfolio that included chalets in Verbier, Switzerland.

Sarah and Paddy stayed on good terms after ending their relationship.

She has often maintained close ties with former partners, most notably the former Prince Andrew.

Following her departure from Royal Lodge, Paddy reportedly offered Sarah the use of one of his chalets in Verbier as a temporary retreat.


Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson bond

Sarah Ferguson mourns loss of former partners death

During the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor scandal, when he was being ousted from Royal Lodge and arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Sarah immediately distanced herself from her ex, quietly departing the UK.

Sarah has largely stayed out of the public eye, making only a handful of appearances, including visits to an Austrian ski resort, a recovery clinic in Zurich, and Northern Ireland.

The former couple's relationship continues to spark debate among royal commentators. Author Andrew Lownie believes Sarah's silence signals there's "no future" between them.

"She's made no public declaration of support for him in the way she used to do," he told HELLO!.

However, Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, considered that their bond too strong.

"I'm sure they are still talking to each other because he's carried her through so much," she said. "They have so much in common: they both like money, they’re both irresponsible and they both live in a slight fantasy world of their own making. Perhaps they're destined to always be together. Apart, but together."

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