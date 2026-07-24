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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Zohran Mamdani under fire as NYPD probes double stabbing on Upper West Side

NYPD investigates double stabbing in NYC as possible hate crime after 'unprovoked attack'

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Zohran Mamdani under fire as NYPD probes double stabbing on Upper West Side
Zohran Mamdani under fire as NYPD probes double stabbing on Upper West Side

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hit with backlash over antisemitism claims after NYC double stabbing.

According to Associated Press, a man was arrested Thursday after police said he stabbed two men in separate, nonfatal attacks on Manhattan’s Upper West Side that the New York Police Department is investigating as possible hate crimes.

Raul Morales, 51, allegedly stabbed an Asian man and a Jewish man and yelled the Arabic phrase “Allahu Akbar” during both attacks, witnesses told the police department.

The department was working to determine a motive, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said. There wasn’t immediately any known link between Morales and the victims, and the initial investigation suggested that mental health may have been a factor in the attacks, Tisch said.


Morales remained in custody Thursday evening and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The stabbings happened about two blocks apart in broad daylight, police said. Both victims were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called the stabbings “horrifying” and said he was relieved that both victims were in stable condition.

“These hateful and despicable attacks have no place in our city,” Mamdani posted on the social media platform X.

Hate crimes in New York City have been on the rise in recent years, while overall violent crime rates have dropped, according to police data. Tisch said in April that more than half of all confirmed hate crimes in the city so far this year targeted Jewish people.

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