US strike near Iran-Iraq border kills two, injures 11 amid escalating tensions

Amid the intensifying conflict after renewed escalation between US-Iran, nearly two people were killed and 11 others injured in a US strike today, July 23, 2026, sparking outrage among everyone.
The horrible strike targeted the Shalamcheh border crossing between Iran and Iraq before dawn, as per the deputy governor of Iran's Khuzestan province.
Shortly after the attack, the user-generated video quickly went viral, showing people fleeing the area, while witnesses on the Iraqi side of the border documented the attack.
Separate strike and ongoing campaign
The attacks happened after US strikes across southwestern and southern Iran as part of a campaign to degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian shipping in regional waters.
Continued trade of strikes
The US has carried out daily strikes across Iran since last week, with Tehran responding with attacks on facilities and bases used by the US military in several countries. The exchanges continue despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed in June intended to end the conflict.
For those unversed, the US-Iran has continued to trade strikes across Iran since last week, with Tehran responding with attacks on facilities and bases used by the US military in some countries.
The trade continued despite a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire deal signed in June, aiming to mark a permanent end of the war; however, it has now been refused by both countries.
The exchange of strikes follows Trump’s claims that Iran ‘lost almost all its military’ as the US launched a range of strikes on Iran.