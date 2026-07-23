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  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Modi promises fast-track courts for exam paper leaks amid nation’s youth protests

PM Modi pledges fast-track courts to punish exam paper leakers following nationwide student protests

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Modi promises fast-track courts for exam paper leaks amid nation’s youth protests
Modi promises fast-track courts for exam paper leaks amid nation’s youth protests

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised swift justice for people caught leaking exam question papers as widespread student protests grow across the country.

Special courts to try offenders

Taking to social media, Modi declared that “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth.” He announced plans for dedicated fast-track courts, stating, “we have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.”


Warning perpetrators, Modi added that “those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared.” In a meeting with lawmakers, he also described exam leaks as a “ghor paap” (grave sin) that affects the entire nation.

Protests heat up in New Delhi

The prime minister’s statement comes after days of intense youth demonstrations at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Clashes broke out near Parliament after police used tear gas and batons to disperse marching crowds.

PM Modi pledges fast-track courts to punish exam paper leakers following nationwide student protests
PM Modi pledges fast-track courts to punish exam paper leakers following nationwide student protests

Protesters are demanding accountability and the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following irregularities in competitive tests like NEET.

Opposition pushes for resignation

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi countered Modi’s statement, claiming that “you allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system.” Gandhi demanded an official apology to students and insisted that “Dharmendra Pradhan must resign.”

Government defense and investigation

Government officials reported that 13 people have already been arrested in connection with the paper leaks. Union Minister JP Nadda assured the public that “the government, being a responsible government, will undoubtedly investigate and present the truth to the public.”

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