 Iran ‘not serious’ about deal amid intensifying conflict, Marco Rubio says 

The US secretary of state remarked about Iran as he gave a new conference in Manila. He told reporters, “I just don’t think they’re serious about making a deal.”
“The problem with them is you can’t make a deal with people unless they’re going to keep it,” the US top diplomat said, claiming that Tehran “breaks” or tries to “change the deal” after entering into them.
“So now they’re paying the price for it, and maybe they’ll change,” he concluded.
Notably, tensions between the US and Iran continue to escalate.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also claimed that Iran is "begging" Washington to return to the negotiating table, but said President Donald Trump sees little value in reopening talks at this stage.
Has the deal between US-Iran fallen apart?
Yes, the memorandum of understanding that was signed by both countries, US-Iran, has fallen apart.
For those unaware, the fragile ceasefire deal was aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz, and creating a 60-day window for further negotiations, to end the months-long war.
However, as mentioned earlier Iran and the United States have once again started launching missiles and drones at each other and have shut down commerce through the strait.
Trump stated US will hold Iran responsible for any Houthis attack
Taking to his acount on Truth Social, the US president called the Houthis “a surrogate and/or proxy of Iran,” adding that the US will hold Iran “responsible” for any attacks in the region.
Trump said that Washington attacked the Houthis “very powerfully” about a year ago and claimed that the movement has “acted very responsibly” since then.