Jennifer Aniston ‘crying’ as ‘Morning Show’ wraps up its run with 5th and final season

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are bidding emotional farewell to their beloved show.
The Friends’ stars took to their official Instagram handles on Thursday, July 23, to share a shocking update, announcing that their hit comedy-drama TV series, The Morning Show, is set to wrap up its eight-year run in 2027.
Alongside a three-slide carousel, Aniston emotionally penned, “Laughing and crying. Final season of @themorningshow incoming... MUCH more to come @appletv.”
The gallery opened with a snap of the We’re the Millers actress and Witherspoon laughing hard, followed by a clip that showed them crying.
In her post, Reese Witherspoon wrote, “8 years. 5 seasons. So many memories. I can’t wait for you to see the final season of @themorningshow.”
Jennifer Aniston issues statement as The Morning Show nears end
In an emotional statement, Jennifer Aniston said, “From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for ‘The Morning Show,’ and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor.”
“It’s been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast, and our extraordinary writers, producers, and crew. We’ve become such a family and we’re all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve,” she added.
Reese Witherspoon issues statement as The Morning Show nears end
As The Morning Show nears its end, Reese Witherspoon also reflected on the journey, stating, “The past nine years producing and acting in ‘The Morning Show’ have been the honor of a lifetime. This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost.”
“Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure,” the Legally Blonde actress noted.
The Morning Show Season 5 release date
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon starrer The Morning Show is set to debut sometime in 2027.