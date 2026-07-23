House passes war powers resolution to restrain US military action against Iran

In a direct challenge to executive authority, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 214 to 208 to restrain military operations against Iran.
The resolution explicitly seeks “to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military including potential ground forces in a combat role or used for occupation,” unless Congress gives clear authorization.
A bipartisan challenge to military action
The measure was introduced by Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal and gained support from four Republicans who broke ranks with their party. The vote reflects growing frustration on Capitol Hill regarding unauthorized military escalation in the region.
Asserting Congressional powers
Supporters argued that lawmakers must step in to uphold the Constitution’s limits on executive military power. Prior to the vote, Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Jason Crow stated in a joint letter:
“It is absolutely crucial that we assert our Article I Constitutional powers and – especially following the most recent hostilities in Iran – continue to show Congressional disapproval for this war.”
Criticizing the lack of legislative approval, Representative Gregory Meeks added, “This administration has never sought an authorization for use of military force from Congress and most Republicans in this chamber continue to enable it.”
Escalating hostilities in the Middle East
The House vote follows renewed airstrikes and recent military clashes that resulted in casualties among American service members. Lawmakers expressed deep concerns over rising financial costs and the absence of a clear exit strategy.
What lies ahead in Congress
While the vote sends a firm message, similar measures face legislative hurdles and a potential presidential veto. Nevertheless, lawmakers plan to use upcoming budget discussions to press for strict limits on future combat actions.