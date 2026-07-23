US FDA issues massive egg recall over potential Salmonella contamination

The US Food and Drug Administration stated on Wednesday that Midwest Poultry Services has recalled nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs, citing potential risk of salmonella.
The FDA released a statement, which read, “Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. is voluntarily recalling 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage free shell eggs produced in Texas because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.”
“The eggs were produced and distributed from farms in Texas between June 6, 2026 and July 3, 2026, with sell by or best by dates between July 20, 2026 and August 17, 2026,” the statement added.
Recalled eggs were accessible at THESE places
The recalled eggs were available to consumers at Kroger supermarkets in Texas and Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores in states including Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Mississippi, the FDA said.
“Midwest Poultry Services L.P. is not aware of any specific illnesses linked to its products,” the FDA said.
Notably, the company has stopped the distribution of eggs produced on its Texas farms, the health regulator added.
Salmonella enteritidis is a bacteria that can live on either the outside or inside of eggs and cause foodborne illness.
Its symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
The news comes on the heels of a separate outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to lettuce at US supermarkets and restaurants, leading to thousands of people across 30 states to experience diarrhea, cramping, and nausea.