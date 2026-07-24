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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Lionel Messi teammate Nicolás Otamendi calls it quits after World Cup heartbreak

Argentina's Nicolás Otamendi retires from international football after 17-year career

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Lionel Messi teammate Nicolás Otamendi calls it quits after World Cup heartbreak
Lionel Messi teammate Nicolás Otamendi calls it quits after World Cup heartbreak

The World Cup final defeat to Spain proved to be the final act of one of Argentina's players, who has now announced their international retirement.

La Albiceleste surrendered their world title crown after suffering a loss in extra time during a controversial final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19th. Ferran Torres scored a 106th-minute winner to break Argentine hearts.

Lionel Messi was in tears after the game, with speculation growing over the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's future with his national team. His manager, Lionel Scaloni, has also hinted that he may leave his role, and one of the old guard has already confirmed their time is up.

Argentina were deservedly beaten in a feisty affair which saw Enzo Fernandez sent off for two reckless bookable offenses. They were looking to win the tournament for a second consecutive time after becoming world champions in Qatar in 2022.

Nicolas Otamendi came on in the first half after Lisandro Martinez sustained a thigh injury and this was his final appearance. The former Manchester City centre-back released an emotional statement on his Instagram account.

He wrote, "Today I have to write the most difficult words of my career. As fate would have it, my last match was a World Cup final. It wasn't the ⁠result we wanted, but I'm leaving with my head held high, knowing that this team gave it their all right up to the very last second."

He added, "Thank ⁠you, Argentina, for allowing me to fulfil the dream of becoming a world champion."

Otamendi, 38, earned his 139th international cap in the defeat to Spain, having been handed his debut by Diego Maradona back in May 2009. He has won the World Cup and two Copa America titles but played a bit-part role in this summer's tournament.

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