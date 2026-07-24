Meghan Markle 'triggers' Prince William with Archie, Lilibet's photo from Princess Diana's grave 

Meghan Markle has seemingly ignited another cold war with Prince William with her latest move.
The Duchess of Sussex – who is in the headlines for releasing a handful of glimpses of her off-camera trip to the United Kingdom has triggered the future monarch.
In the recently uploaded photos, Meghan dropped a snap featuring her two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, visiting the grave of their late grandmother, Princess Diana.
According to the royal commentators, it was not just a candid picture of their two children paying their respects to their father’s deceased mother for the first time; it may be a clear message to the Prince of Wales that she has a plan to use these intimate moments in her upcoming documentary scheduled to release on Diana's 30th death anniversary in 2027.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to release Netflix documentary on Princess Diana?
In August last year, when multiple royal insiders claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who left the UK in 2020 are planning to launch a bombshell documentary on Diana's devastating death, it left King Charles' eldest son in fury.
At the time, William, 44, was "sceptical" about Meghan taking on any role in honouring his mother, due to her money-grubbing move.
Catherine also stands firm with her life partner, as she witnessed him grieving all of his life, struggling with the tragic loss of his mother.
Despite learning the scathing reaction of Prince William, visiting the grave again with her kids during the United Kingdom trip has raised concerns for the next heir to the British throne.
Meghan Markle breaches King Charles' royal condition during her secert UK trip?
This move also breached one royal condition, which was made by King Charles III and Queen Camilla themselves, during their "off-camera" reunion with the Sussexes.
Earlier this month, when Prince Harry made a solo trip to London, where he was later joined by Meghan, Archie and Lilibet, His Majesty put the condition for the royal meeting at his Highgrove.
According to media reports, Charles warned the royal couple not to share photos of their secret reunion and agreed to see his grandkids for the first time.
However, the Duchess has broken the terms and released a glimpse of her kids visiting the Althorp grounds during their secretive trip to the United Kingdom.
As of now, neither Prince William nor King Charles have reacted to Meghan Markle’s bold move.