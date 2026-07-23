Kylian Mbappé goes public with girlfriend Ester Expósito after World Cup finish

Kylian Mbappe enjoy time with his girlfriend Ester Exposito after heartbreaking end to the 2026 World Cup campaign.
According to The Mirror, the French soccer player made a rare public appearance with Spanish actress after winning second consecutive FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award for scoring the highest, 10, goals.
Despite entering this year’s World Cup as the heavy favorites to lift the trophy, France was forced to settle for a fourth-place finish.
Though his nation fell well short of the ultimate goal, Mbappe still achieved immense individual success, surpassing Lionel Messi to become the tournament’s all-time leading scorer with 22 career goals.
It appears as though Mbappe, who recently dropped a brutal truth bomb, has already moved past France’s disappointing performance, however.
Just hours after Les Bleus’ 6-4 loss to England in the World Cup third-place match, the 27-year-old was spotted partying it up at the LIV Nightclub in Miami with Exposito.
The couple were accompanied by a small group of their friends at a private table while Cloonee played a set at the opulent club. Earlier in the night, Mbappe and Exposito additionally ate dinner at celebrity-favorite steakhouse Papi Steak.
One day later, Mbappe and Exposito were spotted dining together following Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in the World Cup final.
Taking to social media, Mbappe provided a brief glimpse into he and Exposito’s private life.
In a since-deleted Instagram story, Mbappe shared a photo of Exposito sporting his full kit, complete with a France national team jersey, shorts and captain’s armband, inside a hotel room.
While Mbappe and Exposito have been romantically linked in recent years, neither celebrity has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.
Multiple public sightings and paparazzi photographs appear to suggest that Mbappe and Exposito are indeed an item, with Exposito spotted watching the Madrid derby from a VIP box at the Santiago Bernabeu back in March, as well as Saturday's World Cup third-place match at Miami Stadium.