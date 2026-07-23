Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner? Aryna Sabalenka reveals her favourite

Aryna Sabalenka, alongside a few other tennis players, including Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, has dominated tennis in the recent past.
According to PFSN, the 28-year-old, who recently entered her 100th week as the World No. 1, has shared the top ranking with both Sinner and Alcaraz.
Given their combined dominance on the tennis circuit, Sabalenka was recently asked whether she prefers one over the other. In response, she revealed which player's style she relates to more.
Aryna Sabalenka chooses between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz
From 2024 onwards, Sabalenka has won 11 career titles. Interestingly, six of those hardcourt titles have come alongside her fellow No. 1, Sinner.
After the pair won the 2024 Australian Open in their respective categories, they went on to win the Cincinnati Open and the US Open during the North American swing that year. The Asian swing saw both players clinch the 1000 titles in Shanghai (ATP) and Wuhan (WTA) in the same week.
They extended their dominance this year by completing a clean sweep of the Sunshine Double, winning both Indian Wells and the Miami Open.
When asked whose tennis she enjoys and prefers more, Sabalenka sided with the Italian.
In a recent interview with First&Red, she revealed, "Naturally, I prefer Jannik, because we have similar playing styles.”
The Belarusian explained that both players, known for their hardcourt prowess, possess a similar skillset. "I think we both have a good forehand, a good backhand, and a good serve. We also play an aggressive style of tennis, let's say."
Sabalenka and Sinner both endured heartbreaking defeats in the finals of the 2025 French Open.
While the Belarusian was unable to turn the setback into Wimbledon glory herself, she admitted she was cheering for Sinner to turn the tables and lift the title at SW19.
"When Alcaraz beat Jannik at Roland-Garros 2025 after three match points, it was incredible. But at Wimbledon 2025, I was rooting for Jannik because I was really hurting for him at Roland-Garros," she admitted.
Sabalenka's only Grand Slam that year came alongside Alcaraz at the US Open. Although she acknowledged that she associates more with Sinner, she made it clear that she greatly admires the Spaniard.