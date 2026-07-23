Amazon brings Luna games to Prime Video for Prime members

Amazon has officially announced a significant update for Prime members by incorporating its Luna cloud gaming service directly into Prime Video.
Users across the US and UK can easily access a growing library of games on Fire TV devices without having any specific gaming console.
Prime Video gets a dedicated Games tab
Prime members will see the latest Games section within Prime Video, enabling them to discover and release cloud-based games alongside movies and TV shows.
Moreover, players can access the supported titles instantly using a compatible controller or even their headset as a controller.
The significant move is particularly aimed at turning Prime Video into an entertainment hub, combining video streaming and gaming.
Games available at launch
Currently, Some famous gaming titles are available such as Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 26, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Clue, Taboo.
Alongside the third-party games, the library also includes Amazon-developed titles like the Courtroom Chaos series and the cooperative card battler Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite.
Making gaming more accessible
General manager of gaming at Amazon Jeff Gattis stated, “For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be.”
“Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they’re in. That’s less time searching and more time playing great games included with their Prime membership,” Jeff added.
More games and wider rollout planned
Notably, Amazon will continue to expand the library by adding some exciting games every month.
Moreover, Amazon plans to bring the incorporated gaming experience to extra devices and countries soon.