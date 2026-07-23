Sports
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Amazon brings Luna games to Prime Video for Prime members

Amazon will continue to expand the library by adding some exciting games every month

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Amazon brings Luna games to Prime Video for Prime Members
Amazon brings Luna games to Prime Video for Prime Members

Amazon has officially announced a significant update for Prime members by incorporating its Luna cloud gaming service directly into Prime Video.

Users across the US and UK can easily access a growing library of games on Fire TV devices without having any specific gaming console.

Prime Video gets a dedicated Games tab

Prime members will see the latest Games section within Prime Video, enabling them to discover and release cloud-based games alongside movies and TV shows.

Moreover, players can access the supported titles instantly using a compatible controller or even their headset as a controller.

The significant move is particularly aimed at turning Prime Video into an entertainment hub, combining video streaming and gaming.

Games available at launch

Currently, Some famous gaming titles are available such as Hogwarts Legacy, EA Sports FC 26, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Clue, Taboo.

Alongside the third-party games, the library also includes Amazon-developed titles like the Courtroom Chaos series and the cooperative card battler Masters of the Universe: Legends Unite.

Making gaming more accessible

General manager of gaming at Amazon Jeff Gattis stated, “For a lot of people, games have been harder to find than they should be.”

“Bringing Luna inside Prime Video allows Prime members to discover games more naturally, and if they see one they like, they click it and they’re in. That’s less time searching and more time playing great games included with their Prime membership,” Jeff added.

More games and wider rollout planned

Notably, Amazon will continue to expand the library by adding some exciting games every month.

Moreover, Amazon plans to bring the incorporated gaming experience to extra devices and countries soon.

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago Blackhawks: Signs 2-year, $16 million contract
Patrick Kane returns to Chicago Blackhawks: Signs 2-year, $16 million contract
Roblox smiles codes for July 2026 to redeem thrilling rewards
Roblox smiles codes for July 2026 to redeem thrilling rewards
Liverpool lead race for £100m PSG winger Bradley Barcola ahead of arsenal
Liverpool lead race for £100m PSG winger Bradley Barcola ahead of arsenal
Lamine Yamal girlfriend Inés sends strong message to trolls amid cheating claims
Lamine Yamal girlfriend Inés sends strong message to trolls amid cheating claims
Kylian Mbappé goes public with girlfriend Ester Expósito after World Cup finish
Kylian Mbappé goes public with girlfriend Ester Expósito after World Cup finish
Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner? Aryna Sabalenka reveals her favourite
Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner? Aryna Sabalenka reveals her favourite
Caitlin Clark on verge of suspension after Indiana Fever win over Sun
Caitlin Clark on verge of suspension after Indiana Fever win over Sun
Sophie Cunningham sparks social media buzz over trans athletes’ comments
Sophie Cunningham sparks social media buzz over trans athletes’ comments
Chiefs unveil $3B indoor stadium renderings: Built for noise in Kansas City
Chiefs unveil $3B indoor stadium renderings: Built for noise in Kansas City
Dress To Impress codes for July 2026 for enhanced experience
Dress To Impress codes for July 2026 for enhanced experience
NBA 2K27 release date announced: Early access, cover stars, pricing revealed
NBA 2K27 release date announced: Early access, cover stars, pricing revealed
3M Open betting preview: Expected birdie frenzy and favorites at TPC Twin Cities
3M Open betting preview: Expected birdie frenzy and favorites at TPC Twin Cities

Popular News

Amazon brings Luna games to Prime Video for Prime members

Amazon brings Luna games to Prime Video for Prime members
10 minutes ago
Ananya Panday among stars trolled for backing CJP protest after PM Modi's tweet: 'now it's safe'

Ananya Panday among stars trolled for backing CJP protest after PM Modi's tweet: 'now it's safe'
24 minutes ago
Patrick Kane returns to Chicago Blackhawks: Signs 2-year, $16 million contract

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago Blackhawks: Signs 2-year, $16 million contract
40 minutes ago