Patrick Kane returns to Chicago Blackhawks: Signs 2-year, $16 million contract

In a major hockey homecoming, 37-year-old superstar Patrick Kane is officially heading back to where his career started. Kane has rejoined the Chicago Blackhawks, the team that selected him first overall in the 2007 draft. Fans are excited to welcome back the franchise legend after his recent time playing elsewhere.
The big contract details
Kane signed a two-year contract worth $16 million to rejoin Chicago, which averages $8 million per season. Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson shared his enthusiasm, stating that “he’s shown on countless occasions that he knows what it takes to win at the highest levels,” and added that the team is thrilled to welcome him home.
A legacy built on winning
During his first 16 seasons with Chicago, Kane won three Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013, and 2015. He also stands as the highest-scoring American-born player in NHL history.
After putting up 57 points last season in Detroit, Kane explained that “I still think I have the ability to elevate my game at the most important times” as he prepares for his return.
Helping the next generation
Kane’s arrival brings valuable guidance to young star Connor Bedard. Bedard recently expressed his excitement, noting that “that would be incredible to play with him and learn from him” while praising the huge energy Kane brings to the home crowd.
What lies ahead
Back in his iconic number 88 jersey, Kane will blend his champion experience with Chicago’s rising core as the franchise aims for a successful new chapter.