Liverpool lead race for £100m PSG winger Bradley Barcola ahead of arsenal

Liverpool are reportedly positioned at the front of the queue to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola in a massive summer transfer deal. The 23-year-old French international has emerged as one of the most sought-after attackers in European football.
With several top clubs keeping close tabs on his situation, the Reds appear ready to make a major splash to secure his signature.
Heavy competition for high-value target
Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona have all shown interest in acquiring the talented winger. However, reports suggest Liverpool are currently leading the race, with journalist Jack Rosser noting that:
“Liverpool are leading the race to sign Barcola and are confident of completing the deal with a £100 million transfer fee.”
Arsenal turned their attention toward Barcola after missing out on key targets but Liverpool’s swift approach has put them in the driver’s seat.
PSG rebuilding drives potential sale
Paris Saint-Germain could be open to selling the dynamic attacker as part of their squad restructuring plans. The French champions are targeting new additions to bolster their midfield and attack which makes generating financial liquidity through high-profile sales necessary.
Industry updates confirm that “PSG have set a €150m price tag on winger Bradley Barcola” as negotiations and interest intensify across Europe.
Strategic fit in Liverpool’s attack
The potential transfer aligns with Liverpool’s long-term plan to refresh their forward line ahead of the new season. Although Barcola primarily operates on the left flank, his electric pace and creative quality make him a valuable addition.
Insiders highlight that “Liverpool will sign Bradley Barcola as a minimum this summer with the Reds set to spend big” as they prepare for a competitive domestic and European campaign