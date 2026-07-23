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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton carted off field with knee injury at training camp

Nic Scourton carted off after training camp injury

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton carted off field with knee injury at training camp
Panthers linebacker Nic Scourton carted off field with knee injury at training camp

Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Nic Scourton suffered a right knee injury during the team’s first practice of training camp. The second-year defender went down on a wet field while participating in 11-on-11 drills.

Medical trainers quickly ran out to attend to his leg and he was carted off the field without placing any weight on his right side.

Medical testing planned

Head Coach Dave Canales confirmed the knee injury immediately following practice. 


Canales told reporters that “he’s going to get imaging later this afternoon after an apparent right knee injury” so doctors can evaluate the full extent of the damage before making any official decisions.

Emotional team reaction

The mood on the practice field shifted dramatically as play came to a complete halt. Teammates lined up near the medical cart to offer hugs and encouraging words. Describing the heavy scene, witnesses noted how “every player on the field dropped to a knee” in total silence while trainers provided care.

Key defensive impact

Nic Scourton carted off after training camp injury
Nic Scourton carted off after training camp injury

Drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Scourton quickly became a vital playmaker for Carolina. He tied for the team lead with five sacks during his rookie season and was expected to hold down a primary starting edge-rusher position this year.

Next steps forward

The Panthers organization will review the MRI scans to establish a clear treatment plan and recovery timeline. Coaches, players and fans now anxiously await official updates as training camp continues.

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