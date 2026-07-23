Lamine Yamal girlfriend Inés sends strong message to trolls amid cheating claims

Lamine Yamal girlfriend Inés García Santos just won hearts with her sweet gesture for the footballer amid cheating rumours.
The 21-year-old beauty influencer - who has been in the spotlight since going public with Lamine after FIFA World Cup semi-final, found herself at the center of a bombshell controversy.
Shortly just after she made her relationship with Lamine Instagram official, many social media influencers created reels to expose that she allegedly dummped her boyfriend of five years to be with Lamine.
The content creator took an alleged photo of Inés with her supposed former boyfriend with a comment of the TikTok star underneath.
"I love you babe" read the comment underneath the photo - which appeared to be clicked at a wedding just three weeks before Ines started dating Lamine.
Referencing the timeline of the photo, many influencers argued that the lifestyle vlogger ditched her longtime partner for more money and perks that come with dating the Spanish footballer.
However, neither Inés García Santos not Lamine responded to the rumours yet as they continue to show love for each other publicly.
Inés subtly responded to the troll with a sweet declaration underneath Lamine's new Instagram post.
The 19-year-old footballer - who is still soaking up the success of historic World Cup win against Argentina, posted a photo of him with the trophy.
"6 am, photo I had lying around" read the caption with the photo featuing Lamine holding the FIFA trophy.
Soon after the post was shared, Inés did not shy away from gushing over her man, as she commented, "the most handsome in my house"
The comment has garnered more than 40 thousand hearts and hundreds of responses from fans.