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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel named in Manchester United senior squad

JJ Gabriel called up to Manchester United squad

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel named in Manchester United senior squad
15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel named in Manchester United senior squad

Manchester United have included 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel in their 25-man travelling squad for their pre-season tour leg in Norway. The teenage sensation replaced Ethan Wheatley in the setup to train alongside senior players under manager Michael Carrick.

Pre-season debut opportunity

Gabriel has taken part in first-team training at Carrington and could make his senior debut in United’s upcoming friendly match against Rosenborg. His inclusion in the travelling squad puts him in line to get his first taste of senior match action as Carrick integrates promising academy prospects.

Incredible youth form

The forward earned his spot following a brilliant campaign in the Under-18 Premier League, where he scored 26 goals in 26 games despite starting the season at just 14 years old.


Highlighting his rapid rise, manager Michael Carrick noted, “JJ is a big talent, it’s pretty obvious to know that and he’s had a really good season for the U18s.”

Long-term development plan

Now that Gabriel has turned 15, he is officially eligible to play in the Premier League, though United plan to handle his growth carefully.

JJ Gabriel called up to Manchester United squad
JJ Gabriel called up to Manchester United squad

Speaking about his progression, Carrick emphasized that, “we obviously think an awful lot of him but patience is important in managing everything that comes with that and working with him in development as we do with all the different younger players and picking the right moment to 

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