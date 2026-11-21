A striking photograph captured by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has resurfaced, sparking fascination with what appears to be rows of dark trees standing across frozen dunes near the Martian north pole.
Despite the lifelike appearance, scientists confirm there is no vegetation on the Red Planet; the “trees” are actually dark streaks of sand sliding down icy slopes.
How sublimating dry ice tricks the eye
The optical illusion occurs every Martian spring. During the frigid winter, a blanket of carbon dioxide ice – commonly known as dry ice – covers the northern sand dunes.
When spring sunlight warms the surface, it penetrates the translucent ice and heats it from below. Instead of melting into liquid, the dry ice sublimates, turning directly into trapped gas.
Eventually, pressure builds until the ice crust cracks and bursts outward, carrying dark sand along with the escaping gas. As the sand cascades down the steep slopes, it leaves behind thin, branching trails that look remarkably like tree trunks and shadows from above.
A constantly shifting Martian landscape
Captured by the orbiter’s high-resolution HiRISE camera, the image even reveals a small dust cloud kicked up by an active sand avalanche.
Planetary research shows these seasonal avalanches rapidly reshape the terrain, moving the lower edges of some dunes by up to 4.7 meters in a single Martian year.
By summer, the ice vanishes and Martian winds blow the dark streaks away, erasing the “forest” until the next winter cycle begins.