Pain, swelling, and stiffness in the knees can be treated with a surprising exercise.
According to Science Alert, as cartilage breaks down in these joints, it can significantly reduce freedom of movement and cause pain, even when standing still or sitting.
Surprisingly enough, core exercises may be a neglected form of treatment for knee osteoarthritis.
A randomized controlled trial in India has now found that working out the abdominal muscles may have a trickle-down effect for the knees.
Strengthening the abdomen will not stop cartilage from degenerating, but in this particular trial, when core exercises were added to typical rehabilitation programs, it improved physical function more than conventional exercises alone.
Patients who did the core exercises also reported significantly less pain when moving about.
The findings are published in Scientific Reports, and while the study is small, the methodology was rigorously designed.
The trial involved 100 participants, aged 40 to 80, with mild to moderate knee osteoarthritis.
Roughly half the group were randomized to partake in conventional knee-focused rehabilitation for 12 weeks.
During the trial, this half of the group partook in 45 minutes of supervised exercise three times a week for four weeks.
Each session involved progressive strengthening, range-of-motion, and functional exercises, such as straight-leg raises and moves to strengthen the quadriceps.
Participants then continued these exercises at home on their own for an additional 8 weeks.
Meanwhile, the other half of the group was randomized to undertake a different rehabilitation program.
This one involved a mix of conventional knee-based rehabilitation exercises and progressive core-targeting exercises.
The core exercises included abdominal bracing, glute bridges, forearm planks, arm raises while lying down, heel taps, and alternating arm-and-leg movements similar to dead bugs.
After the 12-week intervention period, both groups demonstrated significant reductions in resting pain.
But it was the group that also partook in core training that demonstrated greater improvements in physical function tests and reported less pain when moving about.