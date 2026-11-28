After decades of being the big screen heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan is embracing his age in the upcoming King with a surprising grey-haired look.
Discussing his decision to play characters closer to his actual age, the 61-year-old said at a Meta event in Mumbai that he had always wanted to be a hero on the screen.
However, with King, he began thinking different about the character. He also shared that with his daughter, Suhana Khan, being part of the upcoming film, he wanted younger women to see him differently.
"All the girls should feel, 'Mera dad aisa hona chahiye' (My father should be like this). That's the reason for King. I just wanted to do it out of: 'Can I still prove I’m a hero at 60 and play my age'."
He teased, "I've dyed my hair now. It was grey earlier."
Khan explained that his grey-haired appearance was part of that decision.
Elsewhere in the event, Khan shared a hilarious incident the audience and Karan Johar, who was hosting the event, as he recalled teasing a younger actress about her maths homework.
He said, "I was doing a film, Karan (Johar) knows about it. I won't name the film or the heroine. I was doing a scene where I was confessing my love for her, and then, 'Kal subah ka Math homework kiya na beti?'"
Explaining his concern, Khan noted, "So, the age gap became so much between the girls and me that I was acting with. I started feeling I should play my age, which is 61 now. And be as cool as a 61-year-old can be."
About Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, King is an action thriller featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma, among others.
Notably, King is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.