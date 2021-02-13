Justin Timberlake confesses failing Britney Spears in past amid documentary backlash Web Desk | February 13, 2021 Justin Timberlake issued an apology to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after receiving criticism over new documentary

On Friday, Justin Timberlake took to Instagram and apologised to his former girlfriend Britney Spears and Janet Jackson after receiving backlash over new documentary.

The 40-year-old issued the apology for not speaking up when Britney was being shamed after they broke up. He also said sorry to Janet for not defending her over their controversial super bowl performance in 2004.

On Instagram, Timberlake wrote, “I've seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond. I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

He went on, “I specifically want to apologise to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed. I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from."

“The industry is flawed. It sets men, especially white men, up for success. It's designed this way. As a man in a privileged position I have to be vocal about this. Because of my ignorance, I didn't recognise it for all that it was while it was happening in my own life but I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down again,” the singer added.





“I have not been perfect in navigating all of this throughout my career. I know this apology is a first step and doesn't absolve the past. I want to take accountability for my own missteps in all of this as well as be part of a world that uplifts and supports. I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better,” he concluded.

Justin’s wife Jessica Biel also commented on his post and wrote, “I love you."