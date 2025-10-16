Uncategorized

Mitch McConnell fall in Senate hallway sparks term-limit debate: 'Retire already'

Republican Mitch McConnell has served as a US senator for over four decades, as he was first elected in 1984

  By Hania Jamil
Sen. Mitch McConnell tripped and fell in the Russell Senate Office Building basement, sparking an online discourse about term limits.

On Thursday, October 16, the 83-year-old was passing the hallway when he came across a reporter asking whether he supports "ICE taking working people off the streets and kidnapping them?"

The Republican, who was already having a difficult time walking without any help, stumbled and fell.

McConnell was helped up and appeared uninjured as he waved at the camera and walked off with the help of a security guard.

The video has been making rounds on social media accounts, with netizens demanding that term and age limits need to be implemented.

A user on X noted, "Term limits please. This is getting ridiculous. Congress is an old people home."

While another post read, "Good Lord. Go enjoy what's left of your life. The power greed is absolutely insane with these elder politicians."

"We need term limits. This is not only elder abuse but an abuse to his constituents and this country. So sad," a third reply on the video read.

Another user said, "Retire already! Term limits! Glad he's okay."

Mitch McConnell, who will retire from the Senate after the 2026 election, is the longest-serving party leader in Senate history.

He has been a US Senator for Kentucky since January 1985, after he was elected in 1984.

