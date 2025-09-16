Prince Harry rings in 41st birthday with special gift

Prince Harry's surprise trip to Ukraine last week turned celebratory, as he was presented with a number of birthday gifts, as the tour fell days before his 41st.
The Duke of Sussex made the journey to Kyiv to support the work of his Invictus Games Foundation and to show support to the veterans injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
While attending a fundraiser for Superhumans at the Fairmont hotel in Kyiv, a bemused Harry was flooded with presents from well-wishers.
Among the wide-range collection of items given to him was a dagger which was hidden inside the handle of an ornate walking stick.
Harry made it to the city at the invitation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and CEO of the Superhumans trauma centre in Lviv Olga Rudnieva.
He credited his 10 years of service in the British army for the Ukrainian's generosity towards him and their enthusiasm for Invictus.
Ruslan Prykhodko, Ukraine's deputy minister for veteran's affairs, welcomed the work of Invictus and shared with The Guardian, "Sports recovery and rehabilitation did not exist in Ukraine before Invictus."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left at least 130,000 people with life-altering injuries, ranging from triple amputees to disfigured faces.
After concluding his tour of Kyiv, Harry returned home to California to celebrate his birthday with Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
To mark his birthday on Monday, the Duchess of Sussex made another post with the teasing caption, "Oh hi, Birthday Boy," with a throwback click of Harry from his time in the army.