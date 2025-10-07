Prince William's rare interview sparks questions about Prince George's future

Prince William praised his eldest son, Prince George's, history knowledge during his rare TV appearance on The Reluctant Traveler, sparking questions about the young prince's future path.
Talking to the host, Eugene Levy, the Prince of Wales teased, "George, my son, is way better in history than I am, and I have to check with him now on my dates."
William and Kate's children are all students at Lambrook School; however, little is known about their studies.
George's potential interest in history mirrors his mother's, who studied art history at the University of St Andrews.
Analysing William's rare remark on the future heir's academics, Danielle Stacey, Hello!'s royal correspondent, noted, "I think it's fascinating that Prince George appears to have such a keen interest in history, particularly given he will one day be heir and then King."
Stacey recalled the May veterans' tea party, where George joined his parents and earned praise for maintaining conversations with veterans, as he reportedly asked them about their wartime experiences.
Highlighting his newly shared interest, she added that the 12-year-old might be following his grandfather's footsteps, as King Charles studied "History, Archaeology, and Anthropology at Trinity College, Cambridge."
Aside from history, Prince George is an avid fan of sports, including football, hockey and rugby.
The episode of the travel show featuring Prince Williams premiered on Apple TV+ on October 3.