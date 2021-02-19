Dia Mirza breaks tradition, chooses priestess for wedding Web Desk | February 19, 2021 Dia Mirza opened up about choosing eco-friendly decoration for wedding ceremony

Last week, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza got married to Vibhav Rekhi in Mumbai. The couple chose a biodegradable décor and a priestess for their intimate wedding ceremony. However, taking to Instagram, Mirza explained why she broke years old traditions.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram and wrote a post about her unconventional wedding. Her caption read as, “The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony!”

She continued, “We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal décor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural”.





“The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya’s wedding a few years ago. Ananya’s wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us” the Love Breakups Zindagi star added.

“She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice,” she shared.

“For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, “there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment,” she further added.

“Also, we said NO to ‘Kanyadaan’ and ‘Bidaai’ change begins with choice doesn’t it?” she concluded.