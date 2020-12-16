Madhuri Dixit has a lockdown jamming session with husband and kids Web Desk | December 16, 2020 Madhuri emerged as a singer in May 2020, when the novel coronavirus was at peek

Madhuri Dixit shares an adorable throwback jamming session with husband and kids

Amid the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit kept her sanity with occasional music sessions with her family.

In an Instagram video, Dixit gave followers a peek into her quarantine tales. The Aaja Nachle actress, along with husband and kids, bonded over music to help her survive the lockdown blues.

“A family that plays together, stays together. Come share our joy in this family jam session. Hope you like it,” captioned Madhuri alongside her latest Instagram update.







In the video, Madhuri said, “Today, I am going to show you a really fun part of my life during the lockdown. This is one of those things that I genuinely enjoy and look forward to. Although lockdown mein sab ghar pe baithe hai aur family ke saath waqt zyada milne laga, iss waqt ka kya karein (we all were sitting at home and got to spend a lot of time with family, but what could we do in that time)? We can’t go out to eat or take vacations. So, to make things interesting, we decided to take ‘fam jam’ quite literally. Samajh nahi aaya (Didn’t get it)? Let me show you a snippet of how my family stays together.”



Madhuri emerged as a singer in May 2020, when the novel coronavirus was at peek. The actress shared her first single Candle with fans, to spread a thread of positivity during the devastating times.