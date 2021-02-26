Ertugrul actor welcomes star-studded Pakistani delegation to Istanbul: See Photos Web Desk | February 26, 2021 Celal Al shared several pictures with Pakistani actors who are on a visit to his country

The Pak-Turk collaboration is on to a ground-breaking cinematic project.

In recent photos, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Imran Abbas, Reeman Khan and other actors were spotted in Istanbul to meet the cast members and the production team of Dirilis: Ertugrul.



Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, Turkish actor Celal Al who rose to fame with his role of Abdul Rehman Alp in Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a bunch of pictures with his fellow Pakistani actors.







Historical TV series Dirilis: Ertugrul is immensely popular in Pakistan where it is being aired on the state-run TV with Urdu dubbings on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

