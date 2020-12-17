Kareena Kapoor talks about work during pregnancy: I am doing what I want to do Web Desk | December 17, 2020 'I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most,' says Kareena

Kareena Kapoor is a proud working mom.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kareena talked about work as she is shooting new episodes of her chat show, What Women Want.

The Kurbaan actress revealed she likes to stay active amid pregnancy. Expecting her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan after son Taimur, Kareena shared she loves to work as it keeps her happy.

“No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

The actress credited Saif Ali Khan for being the supportive husband he is.

"I think that he does understand in a way, especially when it comes to working women — be it a mother, sister, wife or daughter. He understands and respects working women a lot. He gives us the space to do exactly what we want. I think a happy woman is the one who is doing what she loves the most. I am glad that he understands that, and I believe that it comes from his mother.”

Kareena Kapoor is currently residing in Dharamshala with son Taimur and husband Saif to manage family time amid Saif’s busy work schedule for Bhoot Police.