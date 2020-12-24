Humayun Saeed sends love to wife Samina on her birthday in adorable post Web Desk | December 24, 2020 Humayun Saeed sends love to wife Samina on her birthday in adorable post

Pakistan’s superstar and actor Humayun Saeed took to Instagram to wish his wife Samina a love filled post on her birthday on Wednesday.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor uploaded a photo alongside his better-half, with a detailed note, expressing love for his wife.





"Happy Birthday Samina. Thank you for being there through thick and thin. I wouldn't be the man I am today without you. Thank you for making every day better than the last," Saeed wrote.

"May we have many many more years of health, success and happiness together," the Merey Paas Tum Ho actor added.

"You complete me and for that I love you. saminahumayunsaeed," he concluded.