Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuck in UK amid the lockdown with ‘Text For You’ team

Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has recently resumed shooting for her upcoming projects is said to be stuck in UK along with the team of her film Text For You.

The current lockdown and travel restrictions imposed in UK to control the transmission of new strain of COVID-19 has caused mass disturbance in the country. Priyanka, who was shooting for her Hollywood film in London, has also been stranded in the country.

A source told Mid-Day that the production team of the film has been trying to arrange for the team to return to the US at the earliest.

“The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. Special permissions are being sought to travel back to the US, but the procedure may take longer than usual with the lockdown rules becoming stricter than ever before. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while,” a source told Mid-Day.

Directed by Jim Strouse, Text For You, features Priyanka and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Celine Dion, Russell Tovey and Omid Djalili will also star in the film. It is a remake of the German film SMS Fur Dich, a cinematic adaptation of Sofie Cramer’s novel of the same name.