Deepika Padukone was criticized for her accent after Om Shanti Om

One of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is undeniably the greatest superstar of all times.

The diva began her acting career in 2007 with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Omand the rest is history.

However, in a recent interview with India Today, the Bajirao Mastaniactress revealed her 13-year long journey in Bollywood was not always a joy ride. There were times when Deepika had to face scathing criticismright after her debut.

"After hustling and grinding through the modelling world for some years, I finally got my big break in movies. I landed 'Om Shanti Om' at the age of 19 and was immediately thrown into the deep end. My very first movie was a big-ticket, marquee project with the biggest names in the business. In 2007, when the film finally released, there was love and appreciation in abundance, but there was also a section of people who scathingly criticised my work, 'Oh she is a model, she cannot act.' My accent was made fun of," Deepika said.

"A lot was said and written about me and my craft, and, the truth is, all of it was extremely hurtful. When you are all of 21, these kinds of brickbats most certainly affect you," she added, speaking about the toll it took on her at the time.

Deepika further credited her parents for teaching her "to live within our means, encouraged us to focus not only on our professional achievements but on being remembered as good human beings."

"It is these very beacons of life and learnings that have helped me navigate my personal and professional path through storms of adversity, with humility in my being and gratitude in my heart," she concluded.