Mehwish Hayat marks 33rd birthday with close friends and family

Pakistani actress and model Mehwish Hayat turned 33. The prominent actress celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family members.

The Load Wedding starshared her happy moments with her fans and followers on the social media platform as shared beautiful pictures from the celebrations. In the pictures, she can be seen celebrating her birthday with her friends, Azfar Rehman, Fahad Hussain, Danish Hayat, Faiza Ashfaq and other members of her family.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star posted a special message reflecting on her achievements. She thanked her fans for their support and love throughout her journey and wrote, “Thank you everyone for all wonderful birthday messages - your love means so much. As I turn 33 the past year gave me opportunity to reflect, assess my life and see what really matters to me. Work has been so full on, I’d forgotten the simple pleasures in life; getting my mother oiling my hair , beating my brothers and Nephew at video games, watching Netflix with my sister – all things that I’d missed. Believe me nothing in life is as important as family.”

The Dil Lagi famed actress took the opportunity to urge her followers to believe in their self. She said, “Let’s not let society dictate the way we want to lead our life. It is possible for a girl in her early 30’s to be totally happy without being married and with children. It'll happen when it will and not to some prescribed timetable.”

Hayat also reflected upon the system that needs to change now as she continued, “Change needs to be systemic. I am a little fed up of celebrities (including me) made ambassadors for meaningful causes that fizzle out after a grand launch and photo op. How many times have we flooded social media, taken out rallies after some distressing event and then what?”

She added, “Social media is great – it has really democratised freedom of speech like nothing else. But some have taken it as a licence to abuse and bully others. Others see it as an excuse to spread fake news and malicious gossip. Wiki giving my age does not make it true!”

“Let’s not knock but support each other. We have this culture of bringing each other down. This has to stop if we are to succeed as a nation. Let’s understand that we are in this together and my success – or anyone else’s - is something of pride for every Pakistani,” she said.

Hayat, who received Pakistan’s fourth highest rank, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz also highlighted how important mental health is. She wrote, “Depression is real”. Though my life may seem perfect, we all have our insecurities and shortcomings. But as long as we work towards inner healing and connecting with the divine, we are capable of overcoming everything that life throws at us.”

She concluded the note on saying, “The world was put on pause for us to reflect, how we come out of this is up to us. I, for one know the direction I need to take. My mother always teaches that we have to create our own destinies where ever that may lead. I will dare to dream and dare to dream big. Anything is possible if you believe!”