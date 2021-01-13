Varun Dhawan to marry Natasha Dalal in a big-fat Punjabi wedding this month Web Desk | January 13, 2021 A source has revealed the Coolie No.1 actor has booked a five-star hotel in the town of Alibaug

Varun Dhawan is finally tying the knot with ladylove Natasha Dalal.

A source has revealed the Coolie No.1 actor recently booked a five-star hotel in the town of Alibaug this month, for his 'big fat Punjabi wedding.'

"It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug."



In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Varun hinted fans that his a wedding is hopefully in the cards for him this year.

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean... I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty."



Varun and Natasha have been dating even before the actor stepped into Bollywood. Having met many women in his life, Varun believes Natasha is definitely the one for him.