Meet the multi-talented Pakistani mountaineer Fatima Nasir Web Desk | January 15, 2021 Fatima Nasir from Lahore revealed how mountaineering journey started

On Friday, Fatima Nasir appeared on a TV show and talked about her journey as a mountaineer started. She also revealed she loves sports and knows swimming, musawari, cooking, mountaineering, horse-riding, archery, physiotherapy, even knows how to fly plane and can also play polo.

“I’m very much into extreme sports. I still have to try paragliding, troop gliding and a lot of other sky sports,” Fatima said.

Nasir believes that by increasing mental capacity a person can achieve anything.

Nasir said: “My friends were into mountaineering, that’s how I got to know about it. I then found this institute with internationally certified instructors”.

“The routine was tough. We had to be up early and wash our faces with cold water, have breakfast by 8am and then leave for mountaineering by 10am with all our equipment,” she continued.

“Others included some students from LUMS. I was the only girl who was doing both levels at the same time, and the only girl to have done them successfully as well,” she added.

“I almost gave up because it involved so much, but I convinced myself that I could do it," she further added.

Nasir also said her mother sometimes worries about her “I always take her into confidence, but polo, fire breathing and cycling on long routes worry my mother”.