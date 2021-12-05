Arslan Goni breaks silence on dating rumors with Sussanne Khan

Gossip mills are abuzz in Bollywood with the dating rumors of actor Arslan Goni and Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussane Khan.

However, Arslan has finally opened up about his relationship status and seemingly rubbished reports of dating Sussane.

In his interview with Bombay Times, Arslan said, “It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed.”

He reiterated that the two are “very good friends”, saying, “I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together along with other friends. She is a very nice human being.”

A few months ago, pictures of the two at different parties took internet by storm and led to the rumours of their love affair. They were also reported to have hit Goa together in October.

Arslan was also present at Sussanne’s birthday bash and pictures showed the two holding hands as she cut her cake.

Sussanne and Hrithik separated in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They share two sons together.