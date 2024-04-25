Selena Gomez talks on social media hiatus, bipolar disorder at TIME100 Summit

Selena Gomez recently appeared at TIME100 summit where she opens up about hiatus from social media, mental health, and her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty.
The Only Murders in the Building actress adorned in a chic black Brandon Maxwell corset maxi dress, took the stage as a panelist at TIME100 Summit in New York City on April,24.
The Single Soon singer not only discussed her flourishing business, Rare Beauty, but also delved into personal topics such as beauty standards, social media usage, and her journey after revealing her bipolar depression diagnosis in 2020.
Addressing her hiatus from Instagram, Gomez emphasized the importance of taking breaks from social media for mental well-being. "I took four years off of Instagram, and I let my team post for me for those years," she shared.
She added, "I felt like it was the most rewarding gift I gave myself."
Reflecting on her return to Instagram, Gomez expressed frustration with the platform's pressures and the desire to defend loved ones.
Despite her prominent social media presence, she stressed the significance of taking breaks and not paying too much attention to online interactions.
Opening up about her bipolar depression diagnosis, Gomez described it as a liberating experience.
"Once I finally found the answer, it actually made me feel better to know and understand what was happening in my mind," she revealed.
Gomez further said, "I'm proud to say I've been lucky enough to have the right medications, and I believe in taking care of yourself."