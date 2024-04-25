Taylor Swift album 'The Tortured Poets Department' breaks Spotify records with 1 billion streams

  • April 25, 2024
Taylor swift continue to maintain her dominance in the realm of music streaming as her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department breaks records on Spotify.

The streaming platform has officially confirmed that swift’s album has achieved an unprecedented milestone.

Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department, became Spotify's most-streamed, surpassing 1 billion streams since its release on April 19, 2024.

Adding to swift’s achievement,TTPD also became the first in Spotify history to reach over 300 million streams in a single day.

Moreover, its debut song, Fortnight featuring Post Malone became the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify's history.

This milestone surpasses Swift’s own previous record set by her last album, Midnights, in October 2022.

While Spotify didn't provide exact figures for Midnights, estimates suggest it reached the high 700,000s mark for streams in a week.

The Lover songstress now has the top three most-listened-to albums in one day on Spotify. 

